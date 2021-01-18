Goleta Union board to meet Wednesday

Discussion topics include learning loss, systemic racism, Measure M

The board of the Goleta Union School District meets at 6:30 Wednesday to discuss learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, address systemic racism and update the community on Bond Measure M.

Santa Barbara Unified School District established a new grading policy to mitigate the effects of learning loss. Based on the slides uploaded to the meeting agenda, Goleta Union seeks more support staff to assist struggling students.

To quantify the need for more, the district will present the students’ STAR 360 assessment scores. The slides show an increased participation in the STAR 360 program, but more students are struggling.

Superintendent Dr. Donna Lewis will address institutional racism and educational inequities and discuss the district’s efforts with board members.This agenda item is common for districts after Tony Thurmond, the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, called for schools to have conversations regarding racism.

Dr. Lewis will provide an update on the anti-bias pilot, present resources for talking to children about violence and summarize the enrollment for the dual-language-immersion program for the 2021-2022 school year.

Conrad Tedeschi, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, will update the board on the Measure M Bond and GUSD facilities.

To observe the meeting, join with the Zoom Webinar ID 850 6253 9690 and enter the password “3m0ixP” when prompted.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com