Goleta Union plans to return with five days on campus

After district families and staff voted for a five-day-per-week schedule on campus, the Goleta Union School District drafted plans for a full week in classrooms with shortened days.
The district’s health and safety guidelines are under review by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Families will be confirming in-person, distance learning or independent study through Wednesday.
Students will have approximately 15 hours of in-person instruction each week.
Brandon, El Camino, Hollister and La Patera elementary schools will begin the day with COVID-19 screening at 8:15 a.m. and start dismissing students at 1:20 p.m. Foothill and Isla Vista elementary schools begin at 8:45 a.m. and start dismissal at 1:50 p.m. Ellwood, Kellogg and Mountain View elementaries start at 9:15 a.m. and end at 2:20 p.m.
Approximately 19 students will comprise each cohort, and schedules are staggered to prevent cohort overlap.
Some students may have a new teacher, but the district aims to keep as many students with their classes as practicable.
For the full safety plan, go to goleta.k12.ca.us/covid-19-info/.
email: ahanshaw@newspress.com