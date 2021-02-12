Goleta Union plans to return with five days on campus

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Elementary schools in the Goleta Union School District are preparing for possible reopening, including Kellogg Elementary School, at 475 Cambridge Drive in Goleta.

After district families and staff voted for a five-day-per-week schedule on campus, the Goleta Union School District drafted plans for a full week in classrooms with shortened days.

The district’s health and safety guidelines are under review by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Families will be confirming in-person, distance learning or independent study through Wednesday.

Students will have approximately 15 hours of in-person instruction each week.

Mountain View School, at 5465 Queen Ann Lane in Goleta, is on the district’s C bell schedule. There are three bell schedules when classes resume on campus, each 30 minutes later than the last.

Brandon, El Camino, Hollister and La Patera elementary schools will begin the day with COVID-19 screening at 8:15 a.m. and start dismissing students at 1:20 p.m. Foothill and Isla Vista elementary schools begin at 8:45 a.m. and start dismissal at 1:50 p.m. Ellwood, Kellogg and Mountain View elementaries start at 9:15 a.m. and end at 2:20 p.m.

Approximately 19 students will comprise each cohort, and schedules are staggered to prevent cohort overlap.

Some students may have a new teacher, but the district aims to keep as many students with their classes as practicable.

For the full safety plan, go to goleta.k12.ca.us/covid-19-info/.

