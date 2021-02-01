Goleta Union to begin bond program

The Goleta Union School District prepares for its bond program during a special meeting of the board at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Before the district sees any of the $80 million authorized in bond measure M2020, it must certify the results of the election and form an oversight committee. The measure was approved by 71.32% of voters in the Nov. 3 election.

The oversight committee must have at least seven members, none of which may be district employees or consultants. The following five categories must also be represented: a businessperson from the community, a person active in a senior citizen organization, someone active in a bona fide taxpayer organization, a parent or guardian of a child in the district and a parent or guardian involved in a parent-teacher organization.

Attorneys Janet Mueller and Lauren Charneski from Dannis Woliver Kelley will advise the board on beginning the process. The agenda allots an hour and a half for the discussion.

Goleta Union last passed a bond measure in 1996.

M2020 taxes an estimated $19.31 annually per $100,000 of assessed value of properties within the district’s boundaries.

The funds will upgrade the schools’ science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics classrooms. Many local schools are investing in “STEAM” labs also.

It will upgrade the district’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and replace old electrical systems. The district also anticipates roof and plumbing repairs.

Solar and renewable energy products will increase the district’s sustainable practices.

Internet connectivity and classroom technology will also receive an upgrade.

Restrooms, playgrounds and classrooms that do not meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act will be renovated for accessibility.

Small retrofitting projects are also part of the bond program.

