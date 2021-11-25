Goleta unveils new holiday season website

GOLETA — Kicking off the holiday season, the city of Goleta is unveiling www.goodlandgoodshopping.com.

This website is a gift card marketplace designed to promote Goleta businesses.

Visitors to the site can purchase a gift card, and merchants can sign up for a free listing at any time. The website is designed to encourage the community to consider Goleta when shopping, dining or other purchases.

The website was created to boost local spending and help businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic, according to a news release.

The city partnered with Giftbar, a vendor based in San Luis Obispo to create the website. The site’s technology enables gift cards to be texted or emailed instantly.

More than a dozen businesses so far have signed up to use the platform.

“We know how devastating the pandemic has been on our local businesses, and it was a high priority of the council to find a tangible way to help,” said Kelly Hoover, the Goleta community relations manager. “GoodLandGoodShopping.com gives the public an easy, convenient way to support our awesome businesses. This has the potential to take off and benefit our local economy for years to come.”

For questions about Giftbar and how to participate, email websupport@giftbar.com or call 866-989-5580.

— Katherine Zehnder