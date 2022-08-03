Goleta uses Measure A funding for bicycle, pedestrian access improvements

Newly awarded Measure A funding will be used for Goleta construction projects aimed at improving bicycle and pedestrian access and safety.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments awarded the city of Goleta two Capital Improvement Program projects through Cycle 5 of the Measure A South Coast Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian grant program. The program will contribute funding to the construction phase for a portion of the San Jose Creek Bike Path (northern and southern segments) project as well as funding for the construction phase of the Hollister Old Town Interim Striping Project.

The Measure A grant would contribute to the construction of a portion of the northern segment of the overall San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project. This portion of the project consists of the extents of the bike path, which falls within the Caltrans right of way at the Highway 101 bridge crossing. Caltrans will begin the construction for the replacement of the highway bridge over San Jose Creek early next year.

Caltrans will be the lead agency for the overall project construction.

The city will reimburse Caltrans for the construction cost of the bike path’s components through a cooperative agreement with Caltrans. The Measure A grant funds will contribute approximately 50% of the construction costs up to a maximum of $438,000.

The Measure A grant funding will also be applied to the construction of the portions of work, which will benefit bicycle and pedestrian safety as part of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project. The project consists of restriping Hollister Avenue between Fairview and Kinman avenues, reducing travel lanes from two lanes to one lane in each direction. The project will provide additional space to install Class II bike lanes through the Old Town Hollister Avenue corridor where none currently exist. The work covered by the grant funds will include restriping, new pavement markings, new signage, and signal interconnect system.

The Measure A grant will contribute $375,000 to overall construction costs for the project.

