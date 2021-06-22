Goleta vaccine clinic to close

Cottage Health announced Monday that it is closing its mass vaccination clinic on July 29.

This closure will allow time for those 12 and older to complete both doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic if they receive their first dose by July 8.

The clinic is located in the parking lot adjacent to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. It will remain open every Thursday through July 29. Anyone who needs a first or second dose is welcome.

In addition, those who receive a first dose at the Goleta clinic after July 8 will receive assistance to schedule a second dose with another provider to complete their vaccination series.

Cottage Health’s vaccine clinic is offering evening hours for upcoming clinics, providing Pfizer vaccine for everyone 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are not required but can be scheduled at cottagehealth.org/myvaccine.

More than 110,000 doses of the COVID vaccine were administered by Cottage Health as of June 14. Together with community partners throughout Santa Barbara County, collective efforts have helped to slow the spread of the virus.

Santa Barbara County now exceeds 56% fully vaccinated and 65% at least partially vaccinated, based on the eligible population 12 and older, according to a news release from Cottage Health.

As the vaccination rate rose, COVID hospitalizations dropped, along with the case rate throughout the county. More than 1,000 volunteers from throughout the community stepped up to serve at Cottage Health’s community vaccine clinics over the past several months.

Throughout the year, Cottage Health will continue to provide COVID vaccination for patients within its hospitals, and the Cottage Center for Population Health will continue its ongoing partnership with community health ambassadors to provide outreach to at-risk populations.

Finally, Cottage Health will carefully monitor the status of COVID hospitalizations, cases and variants in the community and remain ready to respond to future needs.

The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital vaccine clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through July 29. For more information, visit cottagehealth.org/covid19.



