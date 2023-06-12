Goleta Valley Art Association hosts art festival

GOLETA — The Goleta Valley Art Association will hold its second Summer Show and Sale at the Marketplace, an art festival featuring original works by local artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17.

The festival will take place at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

“We are so excited to be bringing our outdoor summer show back to the Marketplace,” said Elizabeth Flanagan, president of the organization. “It provides an opportunity for local residents and visitors to take home a piece of original art from members of the Goleta Valley Art Association.”

The show will be held in the outdoor food court area/ A portion of proceeds will benefit ShelterBox, a nonprofit that helps families and individuals after natural disasters around the world. (ShelterBox USA is based in Santa Barbara.)

— Liam Hibbert