Goleta Valley Cottage hosts free flu vaccine drive-thru

GOLETA — A free vaccine drive-thru will be held Saturday in the parking lot across from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and must be scheduled in advance. Patients will stay in their cars but must still wear a mask. Pets, not service animals, must be left at home.

Vaccines for children six months to 17 years old will be administered outside Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics. To register a child for vaccination, visit cottagehealth.org/ccmcflu.

For adult vaccines, register and download the consent form at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cottage-health-drive-thru-flu-vaccine-clinic-tickets-129031016243.

— Annelise Hanshaw