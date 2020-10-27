Goleta Valley Library celebrates Halloween

GOLETA — The Goleta Valley Library has scheduled seven days of Halloween-themed activities that started Sunday and run through Halloween.

Throughout the week, children and teens are invited to participate in a pumpkin competition. Participants decorate their pumpkins with their favorite book characters and upload a photo to their age division’s event on the Goleta Valley Library Facebook page.

Entries can also be emailed to goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org with the photo, the name of the book character along with the artist’s name, age and category (child or teen). The pumpkin artist with the most “likes” will win a $25 Amazon eGift card, sponsored by the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

Goleta and Buellton librarians will be reading their favorite spooky books in five storytimes streamed on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

There are two opportunities to make festive treats. There is a virtual workshop at 3 p.m. Wednesday, where families can learn to make a monster mouth out of apples and nuts. Participants should register on the library’s events calendar. At 1 p.m. Friday, a treat tutorial will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The Teen Graphic Novel Club meets 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Mooncakes” by Suzanne Walker and illustrated by Wendy Xu (Oni Press, 2019) and “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman and illustrated by P. Craig Russell (HarperAlley, 2016). The books are available to library card holders through Hoopla. Teens should register on the events calendar.

The week ends with a dance party. Children are invited to wear costumes and learn the steps to “The Monster Mash.” Register online to receive the GoToMeeting link.

For the full calendar and more information, visit goletavalleylibrary.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw