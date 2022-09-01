Goleta Valley Library invites you to stay cool there

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Goleta Valley Library is one of the cool places to hang out

during this week’s heat wave.

GOLETA — During this week’s heat wave, the Goleta Valley Library is a great spot to stay cool.

The library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The library will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a health alert due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for much of the county, which began at 11 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. Monday.

For a list of designated cooling centers in the county, go to www.readysbc.org.

— Katherine Zehnder