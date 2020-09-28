Goleta Valley Library offers grab-and-go book bags

GOLETA — From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, Goleta Valley librarians will serve up brown bags of paperbacks. Readers can request a genre and come home with an assortment of books.

There are books for children of all reading levels, teens and adults. Children’s books are sorted by grade level; teens have the choice of realistic fiction or fantasy; adults can choose from mystery/thriller, romance/historical and an assortment of fiction and nonfiction.

Patrons will line up on the sidewalk six feet apart and must wear a face mask. Staff will be wearing a mask, gloves and even an apron.

The books are not registered to accounts and have no due date.

The Goleta Valley Library is located at 500 N Fairview Ave.

— Annelise Hanshaw