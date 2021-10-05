Goleta Valley Library unveils book van

Mobile library to visit Isla Vista community spots

California Sen. Monique Limón and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the Goleta Valley Library book van Monday.

Public library services are now available in Isla Vista for the first time, thanks to a roaming Goleta Valley Library van.

California Sen. Monique Limón secured a $200,000 grant that will provide all the supplies and labor needed for two years of this mobile library.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, officials expressed sentiments that the van’s two-year pilot program is just the beginning.

They are creating small libraries and book-drop locations throughout Isla Vista for those who miss the library van, and Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte alluded to the possibility of book vending machines.

“Since taking over library management from the City of Santa Barbara, we have been really able to tailor our library services to the community’s needs and interests. For some time, our partners in Isla Vista, including the Isla Vista Community Service District and Isla Vista Elementary, have been interested in providing satellite library service to the Isla Vista community,” she said.

The City of Goleta took control of Goleta Valley Library July 1, 2018, and the library soon looked at ways to expand its reach to other communities.

In 2019, the library surveyed Isla Vista residents and determined a mobile library would be the best outreach solution.

Sen. Limón said the State Legislature supported the initiative because of the importance of literacy.

“This is more than just a book van . . . This is about investing in literacy and technology for our communities, particularly in those communities that can’t come to us. So we are going to the communities, making a meaningful investment to ensure that our kids have the ability to check out books,” she said.

Ms. Perotte says the City has more planned for library outreach into Isla Vista.

The van provides digital materials, a wifi connection, crafts, DVDs and supplies such as virtual-reality headsets. It holds about 500 books at a time.

“Throughout the covid 19 pandemic, it’s brought to light something that we always knew, which is that there is a stark digital divide. And bringing these services of print materials, books, novels, is going to be so transformative for those that live in our community,” Spencer Brandt, Isla Vista Community Services District board president said.

He thinks of libraries as community centers, a place to learn together.

Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is glad to see the van stop at places that serve all ages, from preschoolers to the community’s elders.

“Isla Vista is in a renaissance with the Community Services District and with the rec and parks; we’re seeing all kinds of new activities,” she said. “And people are coming together from different backgrounds, different ages, and here at the community center, rubbing shoulders and understanding what it means to be a member, a responsible member, of this community. So this book van is going to help us a long way on that course.”

Goleta Valley Library Director Allison Gray is excited to see what the van will provide.

“There are a lot of people here in Isla Vista who come from cultures where there are no libraries, so they are unfamiliar with the concept. So we want to hope that they will be curious enough to come up and give us a try,” she said.

Anyone can receive a library card and check out books at the van. Although the van has an abbreviated selection, members can call to reserve a book for pickup at one of the van’s scheduled visits.

To learn more, go to cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/information/bookvan.

Book van schedule

WEEK ONE

Monday

2-7 p.m.: Isla Vista Community Services District Community Center

Tuesday

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Storke Community Center

2-7 p.m.: Isla Vista Community Services District Community Center

Wednesday

2-7 p.m.: Isla Vista Community Services District Community Center

Thursday

2-3:30 p.m.: Estero Park

3:45-5:30 p.m.: Isla Vista Teen Center

Friday

2-3:30 p.m.: Friendship Manor

3:45-5:30 p.m.: Studio Plaza Apartments

WEEK TWO

Monday

2-7 p.m.: Isla Vista Community Services District Community Center

Tuesday

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Sea Lookout Park

2-7 p.m.: Isla Vista Community Services District Community Center

Wednesday

2-7 p.m.: Isla Vista Community Services District Community Center

Thursday

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Perfect Park

2-3:30 p.m.: UCSB Early Childhood Center

3:45-5:30 p.m.: West Campus Playground

1:30-5 p.m.: Isla Vista Elementary School