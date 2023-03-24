Goleta Valley Library’s first director retires after long career

COURTESY PHOTO

Allison Gray holds the tile she received from the city of Goleta.

After 37 years of library work, 15 of those at the Goleta Valley Library, Allison Gray is retiring today.

Before she leaves, the city of Goleta is expressing its appreciation to Ms. Gray for the positive impact she has made during her tenure.

“Her commitment to the importance of literacy and accessibility will continue to benefit Goleta for generations to come,” said Mayor Paula Perotte in a news release.

“Words don’t do justice to her magnificent career. Ms. Gray is incredibly bright and caring for her staff, the library, and our community,” said Jaime Valdez, Neighborhood Services director.

“Allison has been a wonderful director. She is very understanding of and responsive to the needs of the patrons, and has always been helpful to the Friends and our group of volunteers,” said Corinne Horowitz, president of the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

Ms. Gray’s passion for public libraries has been a life-long affair. “My mother was a public library director in East Hampton, N.Y., and I am proud to have followed in her very big shoes. That’s 59 years of being backstage in libraries,” said Ms. Gray.

Ms. Gray’s library journey began in 1987 as a library assistant in East Hampton.

After receiving her masters degree in library science, she found work on Long Island as the head of children’s services and assistant director at south county library in Bellport, N.Y. Following this, she became library director for the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor, N.Y, until moving to California in 2008. After a brief time in Palmdale, she joined the Goleta Valley Library as branch supervisor, a role she held for 10 years until being promoted to library director.

A staunch advocate of youth literacy and user accessibility, Ms. Gray also served on various committees that included the 2001 Newberry Award Committee, 2009 Caldecott Committee, Notable Children’s Books Committee, Notable Children’s Audio Recordings Committee, and committees for Batchelder Award for Best Children’s Book Translated from a Foreign Language and Best Books for Reluctant Readers (Teens). She also chaired the committee for the 2023 Excellence in Non-Fiction for Teens Book Award.

Ms. Gray’s experience and dedication helped lead the Goleta Valley Library System through the COVID-19 closures. She was recently presented with a city tile at the library’s 50th birthday celebration on March 11.

“I know that the library will continue the tradition of excellent customer service. I really appreciate having had the opportunity to work for the City of Goleta and help carry the library services forward,” said Ms. Gray, on March 9 during her last Goleta City Council meeting as the director.

If you would like to leave a note of appreciation, you can add a comment to the city of Goleta’s Facebook page (@cityofgoleta).

