Goleta voters to decide mayoral terms

GOLETA — The Goleta City Council on Tuesday approved including a measure on the ballot for the November election regarding increasing the mayoral term of office.

Voters will now decide whether to increase the term from two years to four years. The ballot addition came following a recommendation from the Public Engagement Commission. The PEC recommendation was due to the time commitment, personal out-of-pocket expense, fundraising burden and the distraction from important governance issues required to run a campaign every two years, according to a news release.

PEC members expressed that a four-year term was consistent with the goal of lowering barriers for people to run for office and encouraging more participation in government.

Current Mayor Paula Perotte was elected to a two-year term in November 2018. It marked the first election in the city’s history where residents voted for mayor. Formerly, the Goleta City Council would select a mayor to serve a one-year term.