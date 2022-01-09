Goleta Water District Board of Directors to meet Tuesday

The Goleta Water District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference and the agenda contains instructions for how to observe and provide public comments.

The agenda can be found at https://www.goletawater.com/agendas-and-minutes.

Under the red “Regular and Special Board Meetings” banner, select the “2022 Meeting Schedule” drop-down menu.

Click on “Agenda documents” under the meeting date, then select “Agenda for Regular Board Meeting, January 11, 2022” to open the agenda.

A blue box surrounds the title of each item on the agenda. Click on the box to view the materials for the respective item.

– Katherine Zehnder