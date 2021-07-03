Goleta Water District Board to meet Monday

GOLETA — A special meeting of the Goleta Water District Board of Directors will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The directors will meet virtually to consider and approve a billing insert and billing statement message regarding the transition from at-large elections to district-based elections, according to the board’s agenda.

According to the billing insert, the Board will officially move to district-based elections in November 2022, following a number of public hearings to determine new district boundaries. Those hearings are expected to start this fall. More information is available at goletawater.com/districting.

Members of the public are invited to tune in to Monday’s meeting on Zoom or by calling (888) 788-0099 and entering Webinar ID 936 8993 2297. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit tinyurl.com/465x6ef5.

Public commenters are invited to submit written comments ahead of Monday’s meeting by emailing publiccomment@goletawater.com with “Public Comment” in the subject line. Concerns over matters outside of the board’s set agenda can be sent in as well, but with the subject like “General Public Comment.”

During the meeting, the Committee Chair will also provide the opportunity for public commenters to speak before the conclusion of each agenda item.

— Madison Hirneisen