Goleta Water District increases rates

The Goleta Water District raised its water rates by 19% this year, but continues to have rates lower than the rates at other public water agencies on the South Coast.

The Goleta Water District increased its water rates by approximately 19% this year across the customer categories.

This increase occurs every five years, and came from a Cost of Service study earlier this year, with public board and committee meetings held throughout the process.

The board adopted the new rate structure in June and the new rates took effect in July, according to the District’s board president, Lauren Hanson.

“The Goleta Water District’s water rates reflect the cost of continuing to provide the safe, reliable water service that the Goleta Valley community expects,” Ms. Hanson told the News-Press. “A major component of rates is the cost of water supplied from the federal and state governments —- that’s water from Lake Cachuma and from the State Water Project, respectively. That’s a cost the district does not control.”

She added that the rates reflect infrastructure costs that utilities throughout the country face, yet the district’s rates continue to be lower than the rates at other public water agencies on the South Coast.

The president also mentioned that if anyone has difficulty with their bills, the district offers payment plans and is ready to help.

“It just takes a phone call to the district,” she said.

