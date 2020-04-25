Goleta welcomes new police chief, resource deputy

GOLETA The city of Goleta has announced that Lt. Rich Brittingham will serve as the Goleta Police Department’s Chief of Police Services, while Deputy Ben Sandu has been selected as the new Community Resource Deputy.

“These are key public safety positions for the City and we are pleased to partner with both of these experienced law enforcement professionals to help maintain a safe community and provide a high level of service to our residents,” said Goleta City Manager Michelle Greene.

Lt. Brittingham is a 17-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He has spent time as a patrol deputy in the city, as well as a detective with the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau. In 2013, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in both Carpinteria and Isla Vista. He was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Bureau in 2016 and earlier this month was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned his new role.

“I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Goleta. I am eager to help build a strong team, working together to foster great relationships that promote a safe community and improve the quality of life,” Lt. Brittingham said.

Deputy Sandu spent four years in the Marine Corps before being hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 2008. Most of his career has been spent on patrol or as a court bailiff. He is an Arrest and Control Office, a Field Training Officer and a member of the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team. He also formerly served on the Sheriff’s Dive Team.

“Police are the public and the public are the police,” Deputy Sandu said. “Goleta is a thriving community and my favorite place to work. It is my natural disposition to reach out and make new relationships and connections with those around me. Combine that with 11 years of experience, and I’m presented with a great opportunity to do what I enjoy and work in the Goodland.”