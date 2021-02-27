Goleta wins engineering award for sidewalk project

COURTESY PHOTO

The city of Goleta has been awarded for its recent completion of the Old Town Sidewalk Improvement Project.

The city of Goleta is this year’s winner of the American Society of Civil Engineers Santa Barbara-Ventura Branch’s Project of the Year for the city’s recent completion of the Old Town Sidewalk Improvements Project.

The Old Town Sidewalk project was officially completed in 2020 after three years of design and construction. The project created a continuous sidewalk on 10 residential streets in Goleta, improving safety and livability for some of the city’s most disadvantaged populations.

Thanks to the project, new sidewalks were constructed for several residential streets in the neighborhood north of Hollister Avenue between South Fairview and Mallard avenues, as well as on Pine Avenue south of Hollister Avenue. In addition, the project improved drainage, reconstructed driveways, created curb ramps, replaced trees and repaved streets, according to a news release.

“On behalf of the entire team, we are thrilled to receive the 2021 Project of the Year award from the ASCE Santa Barbara/Ventura Branch,” James Winslow, senior project manager, said in a statement. “The award really goes, however, to the people in the City of Goleta – especially the residents and community members in Old Town – who participated in the community engagement process, worked through the design details, and bore the brunt of the construction dust, noise, and inconvenience.”

Project managers conducted extensive public outreach to bring this project to fruition, engaging with over 100 city residents, property owners and interested parties to accommodate the community during the construction process. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, project managers hosted community workshops, talked to residents door to door, held community coffee hours to discuss the project and sent multiple mailers and postcards.

“What we loved most was the community involvement this project undertook,” Stephanie Hassoldt Soldo, current president of the ASCE SBV branch, said in a statement. “The City of Goleta went above and beyond what we see in typical civil engineering projects, with a public outreach that was extensive and demonstrative of a true community partnership.”

— Madison Hirneisen