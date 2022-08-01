Goleta’s ‘Best Dam Dinner’ returns Aug. 20

The city of Goleta is releasing a video message with Mayor Paula Perotte inviting people to join the city for the “Best Dam Dinner” you have ever had!

After a three-year hiatus, Goleta’s Annual Dam Dinner is back on Saturday, Aug. 20,, from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake Los Carneros Dam. “We hope you can join us for this low-key, yet incredibly special Goleta gathering,” officials said.

The video can be watched in English (https://youtu.be/ewLkBQqhQms) and in Spanish (https://youtu.be/6PGJMM4WoyQ) with Spanish Engagement Specialist Marcos Martinez.

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is a free community event bringing together friends and neighbors. Tables and chairs are set up by the dam with breathtaking views of Lake Los Carneros and the mountains. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic dinner and beverages or purchase food from Elubia’s Kitchen.

This special event includes live music from local bluegrass group the Salt Martians who are no strangers to the Dam Dinner. There will be a few kid-friendly activities, including face-painting and a special appearance from the Kona Ice Truck.

Dam Dinner t-shirts, along with the City of Goleta’s 20-year merchandise (t-shirts and mugs) will be available for purchase.

Enter off N. La Patera Lane or from the Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. It’s a short scenic walk to the event site.

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society with special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Devereux, MarBorg and Santa Cruz Market.

