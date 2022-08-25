Goleta’s Dam Dinner doesn’t disappoint

Held for the first time in three years, event draws record turnout

For the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goleta’s Dam Dinner brought a record turnout on Saturday to the Lake Los Carneros Lake dam. More than 500 people, many carrying picnic dinners and baked goods to share, flocked to the scenic spot for the “Best Dam Dinner” they have ever had.

While many who attended have been coming to the Dam Dinner since it started, there were many first-timers as well. Whatever the case, it was the usual, simple, low-key, casual event that keeps people coming back year after year.

“I am so glad to see people come back to this special event. I love that there is no agenda, and it is just people breaking bread with neighbors, family, and friends,” Mayor Paula Perotte said in a press release.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society partnered with the city of Goleta to put on the community event, while Pete Wolf of Big Hammer Lures helped to plan and set up the dinner as well as creating the yearly Dam Dinner t-shirts.

Succulent arrangements were donated by Santa Cruz Markets and created and delivered by Devereux volunteers.

Kona Ice served more than 200 snow cones at the event, while Elubia’s Kitchen was on hand selling Dam Pupusas, Dam Tamales and Dam Tacos, which were a big hit.

Also aiding the success of the event were the Salt Martians, who provided live music, while MarBorg provided bathrooms and trash and recycling bins. Santa Barbara Face Painting was also on present to enhance the experience, while tablecloths were provided by the South Coast Chamber.

