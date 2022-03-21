Goleta’s ‘State of the City’ to be held in April

Goleta will hold its fifth annual “State of the City” event on April 13 to provide an update on the city.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about how the city is doing, from our recent accomplishments to exciting plans for the future of Goleta,” Mayor Paula Perotte said in a news release. “The program will include time for audience questions on topics community members care about. If you love Goleta, this is a night you won’t want to miss.”

The event is slated for April 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta.

Guests will be able to mingle with the mayor and city council members as well as purchase commemorative items celebrating Goleta’s 20th birthday. Light refreshments will be served.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn