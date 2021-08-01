Golfers help Casa Pacifica, other charities

CAMARILLO — The 29th annual Care for Kids Golf Classic, hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Camarillo, took place July 26 at Spanish Hills Country Club.
The sold-out Camarillo tournament raised funds for Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and its programs that serve foster and at-risk youth, along with other Rotary Foundation charities.
Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for foster or at-risk children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. For more information about Casa Pacifica, call 805-445-7800 or visit www.casapacifica.org.
The benefit for Casa Pacifica and other charities — the Care for Kids Golf Classic — featured several on-course competitions throughout the day. Among them were the longest drive and closest-to-the-hole contests.
A cocktail reception, sponsored by Fence Factory, followed the day of play, during which winners were announced. Golfers were sent home with Wood Ranch gift cards in lieu of a traditional sit-down dinner.
— Marilyn McMahon