Golfers help Casa Pacifica, other charities

COURTESY PHOTO

Golfers gather at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo for the 29th annual Care for Kids Golf Classic, which benefitted Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families. Casa Pacifica serves families in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

CAMARILLO — The 29th annual Care for Kids Golf Classic, hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Camarillo, took place July 26 at Spanish Hills Country Club.

The sold-out Camarillo tournament raised funds for Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and its programs that serve foster and at-risk youth, along with other Rotary Foundation charities.

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families is a crisis-care and residential treatment facility for foster or at-risk children in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. For more information about Casa Pacifica, call 805-445-7800 or visit www.casapacifica.org.

The benefit for Casa Pacifica and other charities — the Care for Kids Golf Classic — featured several on-course competitions throughout the day. Among them were the longest drive and closest-to-the-hole contests.

A cocktail reception, sponsored by Fence Factory, followed the day of play, during which winners were announced. Golfers were sent home with Wood Ranch gift cards in lieu of a traditional sit-down dinner.

— Marilyn McMahon