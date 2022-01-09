GOMEZ, Henry “Hank”

In the early morning hours of November 2, 2021 Henry “Hank” Gomez, a native son of Santa Barbara passed away in Henderson, Nevada where he had retired several years ago. Hank was born on September 25, 1930 to parents Carmen Reynoso and Pioquinto Gomez in Santa Barbara. He was predeceased by both his parents along with brothers Raymond Gomez, Richard Gomez, Rueben Gomez, and Robert Gomez as well as his sisters Angelina Gomez, and Esperanza Aceves. He is survived by sisters Gloria Phillips of Ojai, California and Lupe Unzueta of Oxnard, California. Hank attended local schools and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1949 where he was involved in many sports and found his love for golf, which later led him to golfing for decades with the Los Paisanos.

Post-graduation, he served in the US Army and was one of the 101st Airborne Division where he fought in the Korean War as a paratrooper. He also fought with the 187th Airborne RCT and received a purple heart.

After his service he returned home and fulfilled his dream of working in a print shop. He married Eulalia “Lolly” Mendoza in 1953 and together they had five children: Angelina Hernandez (Manuel), Henry Jr (deceased), Elizabeth Shanen (Scott), Mark Gomez (Mary Beth) and Kathleen Gomez (deceased). His grandchildren include: Kathleen Papandrea, Robin Wood, Courtney Castanza, Pauleen Ceja, Megan Burger, Candis Church, Allyson Avila, Jay Shanen, Schuyler Shanen, Dylan Shanen, Steven Shanen, and Alia Shiefer. He also has more than two dozen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

After Lolly’s passing he was blessed to have had a second life marrying Lucy Torres in 1987. Together with their daughter, Marissa they traveled and experienced life outside of Santa Barbara including Mexico and many other states where he was able to golf and make many new friends along the way.

His family will remember him for his positive attitude towards life, openness to all people, incredible energy, and the 91 well-lived years he gave the world. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on January 22, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. followed by Celebration of Life at Tuckers Grove area 5. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to support his youngest grandson, Steven Shanen age 23 who is currently fighting a rare form of cancer: https://gofund.me/d33b016d or mail to: Steven Shanen 290 Brandon Dr. Goleta, Ca 93117.