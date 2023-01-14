GÓMEZ, Vicente

Vicente Gómez, 82, died on January 4, 2023, in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara, California. Vicente learned to bake as a teenager and was a baker for more than 50 years.

He also spent time during his youth playing soccer with his brothers and friends. He was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Vicente is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alicia; three children and their spouses; five grandchildren; one brother and two sisters. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 425 Arroyo Road.