GONZALES, Leonard

Leonard Gonzales, 89, passed suddenly on April 24, 2020 after a fall while walking. Leonard was born in Ventura, raised in Goleta. He was married to Santa Barbara native Agnes Ann Romero until her death in 2007. They raised five daughters.

Leonard was devoted to his family, church and work. He loved singing in the choir at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Barbara; being a Knight and serving on the Church Council at St. Raphael’s in Goleta; and becoming a 4th Degree Knight for the Knights Of Columbus at Holy Trinity Church in El Dorado Hills. He always took time to pray and encourage others.

Leonard had a tender, kind heart and would do anything to help others. Leonard had many pastimes including taking his boat out to the Channel Islands to fish with family and friends; being on bowling leagues throughout his life winning many trophies; tending to his flourishing fruit trees and working in his beautifully landscaped yard where he enjoyed many BBQs. He loved making wind chimes, fixing cars, and sharing a good joke.

Leonard was a sought-after sheet metal machinist, inventing and designing tools throughout his career, and doing specialized work for the government. He was the epitome of an excellent dedicated worker, taking pride in a job well done. He retired from Delco Electronics in Goleta in the ’90s. He instilled his work ethic, faith, strength, and values in his daughters.

Leonard and Agnes Ann moved to El Dorado Hills in 2003 to be close to their grandchildren. They traveled to Canada, Europe, Mexico, Holy Land, Hawaii and many states, but his favorite place was home with family. Leonard is survived by daughters Lenora, Denise, Roberta and Adella; grandchildren Janel, Jaline, Georgio, Arielle, Kyle, Tarah and Chad; brothers David (Bro. Leo, OFM) and Videll Jr.; and sister MaryAlice. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Agnes Ann; daughter Georgette; parents Vidal and Justina; brothers Gilbert, Arthur and Henry.

Services will be at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara at a later date.