GONZALES, Margaret “Chita”

06/10/1925 – 06/11/2021

Our beautiful Mother, Nana, Aunt and friend passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Deborah Versola. Margaret is preceded in death by her two sons Steve and Richard Valenzuela, Daughter Donna Chavez, and is survived by her daughter Deborah (Dana) Versola and son OB, grandchildren, Rick Dewhirst, Angela Cabanillas, Kristine Villa, Melinda (Des) Johnston, Michael and Michelle Chavez, great-grandchildren, Ryan and Miles Dewhirst, Amber and Alessa Manzo, Mikey, Raymond and Gabriel Chavez, and many loved nieces and nephews.

She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her! The memories we have of you will remain in our hearts forever!

The family would like to invite you to join them for a celebration of life on Saturday, July 17th at Tucker’s Grove Park, Area 1 at noon.