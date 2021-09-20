GONZALEZ, David

Age 94

October 15, 1926 to September 12, 2021

Born in Jalisco, Mexico to Petra Soto and Geronimo Gonzalez.

Preceded in death by brothers Benito, Crispin, Juan, Pedro and Julian and Mary C. Gonzalez. Surviving are daughter Theresa, son Armando, Daughter-in-law Wendy, granddaughters Anita and Laura Gonzalez, stepchildren Scott, Hollanda and Myla Harwin as well as step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

David was employed by Eldon Smith and Sons for 40 years and an active member of a local labor union. Dad enjoyed gardening at his Westside home of 60 years. Many remember David as a snappy dresser with pressed Pendleton shirt, Western pants and boots and his famous white Stetson hat.

Many thanks to the staff at Cottage Hospital and also a thank you to Serenity House for giving him a dignified,

peaceful journey.

There will be a viewing on September 22, 2021 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Chapel from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The chapel is located at 15 East Sola St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. On September 23, 2021 there will be a mass at Saint Rafael Church at 10:00 am. The church is located at 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, CA 93111.