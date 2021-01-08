GONZALEZ, Juventino

Juventino Gonzalez was born in Jalostotitlan Jalisco, Mexico to Antonino Gonzalez and Calletana Gonzalez. He married Maria Del Refugio Gutierrez in 1949 they had 10 children and lived on Alisos St. in Santa Barbara over 50 years. Juventino worked for Granite Construction as a laborer for 55 years as a foreman and was known by his coworkers as “J one” because he was a hard worker and was the best of his trade.

Juventino loved soccer and basketball, his teams were Chivas and Lakers, and he watched the Laker games religiously with his children.

He was also very dedicated to his yard and will be remembered watering and pruning his trees.

Juventino is preceded in death by his wife Maria del Refugio and son Tony.

Juventino is survived by his children and their spouses: Artur (Celia) Gonzalez, Margarita Griggs, Lupe (John) Thelander, George (Lisa) Gonzalez, Olga (Fred) Garcia, Henry (Susie) Gonzalez, Carmen Rodarte, Patty Gonzalez, Joe (Leticia) Gonzalez. Eleven Grandchild Children : Ivan, Christy, Gina, Erica, Michael, Marlene, Tatiana, Marisia, Robert, Samantha, Joey. Twelve Great- grandchildren: Matthew, Jonathan, Nathaniel, Yazmin, Gabriel, Camilla, Esai, Micah, Amaia, Zoe, Sophia, Alexis.

All services will be private.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and words of encouragement.