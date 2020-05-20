GONZALEZ, Ramon “Ray”

Ray was born on February 18, 1952 to Edward and Dolores Gonzalez and passed away with his family by his side on May 10, 2020 at the age of 68. Ray grew up and lived his entire life in Santa Barbara, California. He attended Wilson elementary, La Cumbre Jr. High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School class of 1971. As a Santa Barbara Don, he ran track and played football. After high school, Ray continued to follow his passion for athletics by playing softball for many years in the Santa Barbara City League and coached football for the Youth Football League. As a YFL coach, he led his team of the Cowboys to several YFL Championships. Ray always talked with pride about being a coach for the youth and the authentic relationships he created with his players and their families. He also loved music and played the drums for many years. As an avid sports fan, he was a lifelong supporter of the Los Angeles Rams, Dodgers, and Lakers, and attended numerous sporting events with his son, Mychal. Ray also enjoyed yearly garden planting, trips to Disneyland, and countless visits to ice cream parlors with his daughter, Kristina. He loved cooking and BBQ’n for family and friends.

Throughout his life, Ray was a hard worker, and the root of this character trait was sculpted by working with his father at Ott’s as a janitor. He worked jobs at KFC, Sears, was an MTD and UPS driver, and also worked in construction. In 2000 Ray would go on to own his own business Gonzalez Sandblasting for over 20 years and would sandblast anything and everything customers would ask for. As a perfectionist, he took great pride in his work, particularly in his specialty: wood. He was proud to have his son Mychal working by his side.

Ray is survived by his wife of 38 years, Eileen, daughter Kristina, son Mychal, sisters Rachel Lopez (Henry) and Yolanda Marquez (Pepe), brother David Gonzalez, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ray Is Preceded In Death By His Mother Dolores. Ray was a good man who loved his family and friends and was loved by many. The Gonzalez family would like to thank caregivers Jacqueline, Yesenia, Wendy, Sam, Mainor, Jose and Sheridan for all the love, care, and friendships they gave to Ray. They would also like to thank Assisted Hospice for all the support provided.

Dad, we love you and will miss your jokes and genuine smile. May you Rest In Peace. Ray will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara, California, with a Celebration of His Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo Del Ray Funeral Services.