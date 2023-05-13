Home Local Good day for paragliding
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Paragliders float Thursday above Elings Park in Santa Barbara, where the weather has become warmer. The National Weather Service said it will be sunny today in the Santa Barbara area, with highs of 72 in Santa Barbara and 69 at UCSB. It will also be sunny but hotter in Santa Ynez, with a high of 81. Elsewhere, highs will be in the low 70s with partly cloudy conditions in Santa Maria and Lompoc, according to the weather service.
