Good Samaritan at Albertsons

I had something nice happen to me while I was shopping at Albertsons in Goleta.

I was just getting ready to use my debit card when the cashier told me the lady in front of me had just left the cashier $20 to pay for my bill.

Needless to say, I was very much surprised and told my family and friends. One friend told me it was because God loved me. Another said she must have been a Democrat.

Well, I will never know who was right, but I do know she is a very nice lady. Thank you.

Dottie Huthman

Goleta