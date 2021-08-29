Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Good Samaritan at Albertsons
by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters 0 comment
I had something nice happen to me while I was shopping at Albertsons in Goleta. 

I was just getting ready to use my debit card when the cashier told me the lady in front of me had just left the cashier $20 to pay for my bill.

Needless to say, I was very much surprised and told my family and friends.  One friend told me it was because God loved me. Another said she must have been a Democrat. 

Well, I will never know who was right, but I do know she is a very nice lady. Thank you.  

Dottie Huthman

Goleta

