Good Samaritan likely a Republican

I read with interest the letter from the lady who praised an unknown woman in front of her at Albertsons for leaving $20 with the cashier to pay for her groceries (“Good Samaritan,” News-Press, Aug. 29).

She said she was very much surprised and told her family and friends about it. She said one of her friends told her it was because God loved her. Another said the woman must have been a Democrat.

I disagree. I believe her unknown benefactor was a Republican.

It has been my experience that Democrats are generous with other people’s money, thus our massive national debt.

Don’t get me wrong, many Republicans are guilty of this too. It is a case of bad vs. less bad.

On an individual basis, I believe Republicans are very generous with their own money, more so than Democrats and that is why I believe the lady who left $20 was most likely a Republican.

James A. Webster

Santa Barbara