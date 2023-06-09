Good Samaritan Shelter named Nonprofit of the Year

COURTESY PHOTO

Assemblymember Gregg Hart has Good Samaritan Shelter as the California Nonprofit of the Year. To learn more about the nonprofit, go to goodsamaritanshelter.org.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara, recognized Good Samaritan Shelter as the California Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 37.

This recognition was awarded as part of the Legislature’s celebration of California Nonprofits Day, which is a state-wide effort to honor the role nonprofits play in California.

The Good Samaritan Shelter has served some of the most vulnerable members of Santa Barbara County for over 35 years. The organization provides different housing services and support programs for people experiencing homelessness, as well as people suffering from substance abuse disorders.

The organization was founded in Santa Maria and has since spread to many different communities.

“Good Samaritan Shelter is honored to be selected as the California Nonprofit of the Year. We are so grateful for the collaboration partners and funders that allow us to do this work, and we are so humbled by the recognition,” Executive Director Sylvia Barnard said.

Assemblymember Hart has authored Assembly Bill 590, which ensures nonprofits can secure up to 25% of state grants and contracted funds up front, with a priority on nonprofits serving vulnerable communities or those with modest reserves, akin to the Good Samaritan Shelter.

The legislation is designed to increase nonprofit service provider’s access to state grants and expand the delivery of needed assistance to vulnerable Californians.

