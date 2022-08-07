GOODALE, Doris Joyce (Shoemaker)

November 6, 1931-July 2, 2022

Doris Joyce (Shoemaker) Goodale passed away in Solvang, CA, on the morning of July 2, 2022 at 90 years of age with her children and future son-in-law at her bedside.

Doris was born November 6, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois to Clara Wiley Shoemaker and William Shoemaker. Shortly after the start of the Great Depression, the family moved to her grandparents’ farm in Spirit Lake Iowa, where Doris and her brother attended school in a 2-room school house, worked on the farm, and enjoyed many fun times at the Arnold’s Park Amusement Park. Following the sale of the farm in 1941, the family moved to Chicago. Doris attended and graduated from Hyde Park High school, where she participated in cheerleading and civic club.

After high school, Doris went to work for an insurance firm in Chicago. When they opened a branch in Los Angeles in the early 1950s Doris decided that it was time to leave the blustery winters of Chicago behind. With her brother in the military and her father deceased, Doris and her mother drove across country to start a new life on the west coast, settling down in Pasadena. Doris attended Pasadena City College and continued working, eventually moving to Newport Beach. This move was transitional as it was not only the start of her career in the aerospace industry, but it was also where Doris would meet Don Goodale, her future husband. They were married in Pasadena in 1962 and relocated to Santa Barbara where Don was then employed as an electrical engineer. Both their son and daughter were born in Santa Barbara.

In 1967, Don accepted a job transfer, so Doris packed up their belongings in Santa Barbara and the family moved to the newly incorporated, one-traffic-light town of Thousand Oaks. As the children became of age to start elementary school, she became involved in Meadows Elementary School PTA and served as co-troop leader for her daughter’s Tres Condados Girl Scout

Troop #269.

For 30-plus years Doris made a career in the aerospace and defense industries and involved with such notable projects as the Space Shuttle and the B1-B. During and after her career she and other friends with whom she worked, known as “The Board,” would get together for lunch, coffee, and drinks and discuss all manner of topics including family, work, and current events.

In retirement, Doris pursued genealogy with a great passion, making multiple trips to the Family History Library in Salt Lake City and to the east coast in search of relatives’ headstones and records. Through these pursuits, she was able to provide the ancestral history required to join the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as Colonial Dames. She was active in both the Conejo Valley Chapter of the DAR, and the Aquila Chase Chapter of the Colonial Dames until January, 2020, when she moved to Solvang in order to live closer to her daughter. In retirement, Doris also enjoyed puttering around in her gardens, walking, and watching Jeopardy. In 1997 and again in 2020 she became a grandmother and could never spend enough time with her two grandsons through the years as they grew to adulthood.

Doris is survived by her husband Donald Goodale, daughter Susan Goodale, son David Goodale (Monica) and their 2 sons, her brother Bill Shoemaker, niece Carol Shoemaker Schuster (Jim) and their children and grandchildren, niece Linda Shoemaker Turner (John) and their daughter, niece Sharon Shoemaker Muller and her children and grandchildren, niece Barbara Shoemaker Watson (Ed) and their children, niece Peggy Shoemaker, and cousins Wilma Helm, Orla Wiley, Sarah Salois, Marilyn Joul, Eleanor Medberry, and Patricia Steenhausen

The family would like to extend its thanks to Doris’s team of health care providers at Atterdag Village, whose caring and expertise helped support her final years.

At Doris’s request, who was never much for celebration or liked to be fussed over, no funeral or memorial service is planned.