GOODALL, Jeanne Lenore Mangin Gunderson Warden

August 21, 1924 – April 9, 2021

Jeanne was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on August 21, 1924 to Italian immigrant Joseph Mangin (Mangini) and his wife Marjorie. Jeanne lived to be 96 years old. She passed away on April 9, 2021 after suffering a fall. Jeanne was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and a longtime resident of Santa Barbara.

Her family came to Southern California when Jeanne was a very young child. Jeanne and her younger brother “Bud” grew up in Inglewood. Jeanne initially moved to Santa Barbara in the 1940s with her mother to go to college. During this time, she met a young soldier, Harry Gunderson, fell in love, and got married. While her husband was away at war, Jeanne lived with his family in the Midwest. When World War II ended, the couple settled in North Hollywood and Pasadena before making a permanent move to Santa Barbara in 1963. Jeanne re-enrolled at University of California Santa Barbara, and completed the teaching degree she had started years earlier. Jeanne taught at Monroe Elementary School until she retired in 1980. She enjoyed teaching and stayed in touch with several former students through the years.

She was a world traveler. She took great pride in living on a modest budget to save for trips across the globe. In all, she visited 68 countries and loved to share her travel tips with others. In her later years, she enjoyed travel clubs and delighted in many local trips. One of her all-time favorite places was Catalina Island.

Jeanne was a lifelong fan of Dodgers baseball and enjoyed watching the Dodgers and Angels. She knew the players by name and followed their standings. Jeanne also enjoyed genealogy and belonged to the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

Jeanne was a devoted wife to her husband Harry Gunderson (1945-1966). Following his sudden death, Jeanne married Seth Warden (1967-2005). Six years after Seth’s passing, Jeanne fell in love again, and married widower George E. Goodall at the age of 87. They enjoyed 9 years of marriage until George’s passing in June 2020.

Jeanne is survived by her brother, Joseph “Bud” Mangin, her stepchildren Cynthia (Glenn) Rosenthal, Michael (Mary) Warden, Lynda (Charles) Franco, and Stephen (Jane) Goodall, nephews Joseph “Joe” (Sandy) Mangin, Jr., James “Jim” (Deana) Mangin, niece Nancy Jeanne (Steve) Kimball, great-nephews Weston, Danny, Scott and great-nieces Claire and Sable. She was “Grand-Jeanne” to 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way).

A private celebration of Jeanne’s life is being planned by the family. Contributions in memory of Jeanne can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA, 93105.