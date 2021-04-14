GOODMAN, Emma Myfanwy

On Saturday, March 13th, 2021, Emma Myfanwy Goodman, devoted mother of two, and adoring grandmother passed away suddenly from anaphylactic shock, at age 56.

Emma was born January 13th, 1965, in Kent, England to Sandy & Anne Goodman, the second born of five children. From a young age, she had an adventurous spirit, moving to Paris in her late teens. She moved to Santa Barbara with her two small children, Hannah and Rufus in 1996.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter Hannah, granddaughter Harper, her father Sandy, three sisters, brother, a loving clan of nieces and nephews, cousins and her dog, Poppy.

A true visionary, Emma created Alchemy Wellness Spa, a healing sanctuary that provided transformational treatments, bioactive foods and medicinal elixirs to support a dynamic lifestyle. The cafe & spa offerings were ahead of their time. Emma was a master healer, specializing in craniosacral therapy and energy medicine. She had a profound and positive impact in Santa Barbara, inspiring a vibrant community of healers locally. She was a magnet for inspirational leaders from around the world.

Emma was elegant and stylish, strong-minded and charismatic. She was a dear friend to many, and made friends wherever she went. Among many things, she had a natural gift for creating extraordinarily beautiful interiors and gardens. She spent many days at her favorite beach, Butterfly, where she loved to swim along the buoys.

She will be remembered especially for her thoughtful, generous nature and vivacious personality. Emma was a beautiful being and her light will be with us forever. Her essence will live long in our hearts.