GOODROW, Geneva Beth Sunstedt

Geneva Beth Sunstedt Goodrow passed away in Santa Barbara, CA, June 30, 2022. She was born to Hazel (Haslam) & Orval Sunstedt in San Pedro, CA the youngest of 6 siblings. A graduate of San Pedro High and a charter member of Rolling Hills Covenant Church, she married David Paul Goodrow (dec. 12/30/20) in 1967 and raised their family in Goleta, CA where she worked at UCSB and was active in church. Geneva loved being a Grandmother, Auntie, and most of all, a Mother. She left behind her children Robert (Trisha) Goodrow, Russell Goodrow, and Janell (Steve) Tiches; grandchildren, Alexander and Charles; and her sister Stella Nuncio. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 1st, 2PM, Deane Chapel on Westmont College campus.