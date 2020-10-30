GOP boosts efforts to help candidates

Voters are now in the home stretch of election season, and the Santa Barbara County Republican Party is ramping up its activities for the next several days to increase support for its candidates in Tuesday’s election.

According to Santa Barbara County GOP chairwoman Bobbi McGinnis, Republican candidates have been walking precincts and will continue to do so.

Under normal circumstances, this would entail knocking on voters’ doors, but due to COVID-19, this year’s precinct walking involves dropping voter guides off at the doors of those who haven’t cast ballots yet.

“We’re going to households that have not voted yet,” Ms. McGinnis told the News-Press.

The party has a phone bank of around 15 people getting in touch with voters and has a goal of reaching around 50,000 to 60,000 people this weekend.

Also, the GOP is reaching out to senior citizens to inquire if they need somebody to drive them to a polling place.

While Republican candidates have not scheduled any parties or social events as of yet, the party is going to hold a Trump 2020 auto rally at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3820 State St.

The GOP has also been training volunteers to work as poll watchers Tuesday. Though they will observe the polls during the day and watch ballots being counted at night thereafter, the Republican Party’s volunteers will not be working before Election Day.

“We don’t have enough manpower for that, but we are going to do it on the day of the election,” Ms. McGinnis said.

To voters who have not yet sent in their ballots, Ms. McGinnis made this appeal: “The Republican Party stands for jobs, liberty, freedom of speech and security. We are not in favor of defunding the police and we want quality education throughout the county.”

Santa Barbara County Democratic Party chair Gail Teton-Landis did not respond to the News-Press’ request for an interview regarding her party’s activities.

