GOP is party of no

Democrats have finally passed and President Biden has signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (aka: the COVID-19 stimulus package).

This bill will provide: COVID-19 relief and other health care related funding; extended unemployment benefits; $1,400 direct payments to individuals; expanded child care tax credits; grants to small businesses; aid to state and local governments; funding to facilitate reopening of schools, K-12; and other much needed assistance during these trying times.

According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult Poll, this bill is viewed favorably by 75% of all voters and by 59% of Republicans. It’s no wonder that politicians of all stripes want to sing its praises. For example, when Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, noticed that independent restaurant owners will benefit from $28.6 billion in targeted relief, he boasted, “This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic … ”

Although one would want to admire his compassion and empathy, it must be noted that he and every single Republican in both the House and Senate voted “NO!” on this bill.

If and when the GOP ever evolves into a party that favors anything other than massive tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires, they will deserve credit. Until then, not so much.

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea

(formerly of Goleta)