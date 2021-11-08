GOP: New Jersey gubernatorial race isn’t over

By T.A. DEFEO

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — New Jersey Republicans contend the 2021 gubernatorial election is not over.

The Associated Press called the race for incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, over Republican challenger and former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

But Republicans are urging all ballots to be counted before saying the election is settled.

A spokesperson for Mr. Ciattarelli did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.

While Republicans say the governor’s race is not yet settled, they claimed victory in other races.

Republicans say they are poised to pick up at least six seats in the state legislature.

“Voters rejected the sharp left turn taken by New Jersey Democrats and Phil Murphy over the last four years,” Assemblyman Ned Thomson, R-Monmouth, said in a statement. “They don’t want politicians who dictate curriculum from their political perch. They don’t want a state government that can’t deliver on basic services while continually raising taxes and increasing spending. They want freedom, and we are here to give it to them.”

In perhaps the most surprising race, a political newcomer, Republican Edward Durr, defeated Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester.

“Ed Durr has shocked New Jersey and the country in this week’s latest political upset. His election is both a referendum on Biden and Murphy’s extreme agenda and a stamp of approval on Republicans’ commonsense, winning policies,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Rachel Lee said in a statement.