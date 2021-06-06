GORDON, Jack H.

Jack H. Gordon was 91 years old when he passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 29th at 2:02 pm PST.

Jack was born in Ware, Mass to Sam and Sarah Gordon on October 20, 1929. He had three siblings, Irving, Milton and Madeline. Jack is survived by his sister Madeline Cooperman and his family…wife, Linda… Craig and Anne Gordon, Ellery, Lexus and Luca…Suzy and Tom Helmintoller, Alex and Lucas…Scott Gordon and Sherise MacGregor, Grayson, Raine and Rowan…DeeDee and Tyler Gundberg, Asher and Aria.

Jack graduated from UMass with a BS in Chemistry, went into the military during the Korean war and was stationed in the Chemical Corps in Germany in 1952. He loved to read and his focus was on history of World War II.

He had a long and successful career as a jewelry manufacturer in Los Angeles. Jack invented Precious Jewelry Cleaner in 1987 which is still being sold around the world today. While living in Los Angeles Jack loved to spend Sunday afternoons looking at open houses of homes in the area and so, Linda and Jack ended up living in at least 21 homes over their 54 years of marriage.

Linda and Jack moved to Sun Valley, Idaho in 1990. Jack loved fly fishing at Silver Creek Preserve and many of the Idaho rivers. In the winters he could be found cross country skating and classical cross-country skiing. He loved the summer Sun Valley Symphony concerts, the art gallery walks, hiking to mountain lakes and mountain biking in the Sawtooths.

Linda and Jack moved to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2005 where Jack enjoyed a wonderful lifestyle once again. Lots of new friends and fun times.

Jack was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2016 and had a few rough years. He is at peace now and his spirit is soaring with a fly-fishing rod, a beautiful river and a bucket of chocolate chip cookies.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jack’s memory to VNA Health Hospice Division in Santa Barbara would be greatly appreciated. VNA.health/donate