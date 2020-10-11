GORIN, Dr. Arnold Bernard

Dr. Arnold Bernard Gorin passed away on July 31, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ, from complications due to Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvia and Irving Gorin, and his sister, Claire. Arnold leaves behind his wife Linda, children Jarrett and Jessica (her husband Jonathan), and grandchildren Tristan and Winter.

Arnold was born in 1944 in New York, NY. He met Linda in medical school at SUNY Downstate. He did his residency at the University of Washington, Seattle, and was on the faculty of the University of California, Davis Medical School before moving to Houston to join Baylor College of Medicine and the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center where he worked for twenty-five years. Arnie (and Linda) were also co-medical directors for Amigos de las Americas for five years. Arnie loved to teach and to provide care for the critically ill. He continued his work as a pulmonology intensivist in ICUs across the country until his death. He was a kind, gentle and intelligent man. He loved to read, travel and spend time with his family. Arnie had a true sense of adventure and always looked to take the scenic route or try the local delicacy. His raucous laughter rewarded anyone who took time to share a joke or a funny story.

A private memorial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Thoracic Society or PBS. In honor of Arnold’s memory, please protect yourself and others by wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19.