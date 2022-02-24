GORMAN, Evelyn Marie

Evelyn “Evie” Marie Gorman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, & friend.

She went to heaven to join her husband, Everett Thomas Gorman, of 60 years on Valentine’s Day 2022, at age 98.

She was born on November 23, 1923 in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada

Evelyn is survived by two sons: Hugh Gorman (Susie) of La Crescenta, CA; Gregory S. Gorman (Dodie) of Solvang, CA; and two daughters, Sue Ann Riddle (Phillip) of Colorado Springs, CO; and Cynthia L. Eastman (Rick) of Castro Valley, CA.

She dearly loved her 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Thomas Gorman, and her oldest son, Everett L. Gorman of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Evelyn and her husband moved with their five children from New Brunswick, Canada to Los Angeles, CA on July 4, 1963. Evelyn pursued a career as an LPN and greatly enjoyed caring for and serving others. Some of her joys in life were playing the piano, bridge clubs, sewing, needlepoint, and knitting. She loved animals, especially dogs.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Old Mission Santa Ines. Located at 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA at 1:00 PM on February 28th, 2022. The service will be officiated by Fr. Robert Barbato OFM Cap. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Atterdag Village of Solvang, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, or VNA Health Hospice Care.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors