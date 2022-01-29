Gossett Scores Season-High, But Vaqueros Come Up Just Short at Moorpark

Forward Brycyn Gossett scored a season-high 26 points and reeled in a team-high seven rebounds Wednesday against Moorpark, but the Santa Barbara City College men’s basketball fell just short in an 89-85 road loss.

Three other Vaquero starters scored in double-figures. Forward Adam Weingard and guard Elijah Simpson scored 13 each. Point guard Wilfrid Nado had 12 points and a Vaquero-high five assists.

Forwards Billy Whitting (8 points), Tommy Condon (6) and Jon Pearson (5) were the Vaqueros’ only scorers off the bench.

Santa Barbara is now 7-13 overall and 2-4 in WSC play, while the Raiders improve to 12-9 overall, 3-1 conference.

The numbers were fairly similar for both teams across the board. The Vaqueros shot over 45 percent from the field for the fifth straight game, going 31-of-65 (47.7%) compared to 31-for-62 (50%) for the Raiders. Both sides equaled each other at the free throw line going 19-of-24 (79.2%), and SBCC had one fewer turnover (16-to-17).

The difference came on the glass, with Moorpark outrebounding SBCC 39-31, and beyond-the-arc. The Raiders doubled the Vaqueros up hitting eight threes (8-for-24), while SBCC knocked down four (4-for-14).

Moorpark led 34-31 at the break and outscored the Vaqueros 55-54 in the second half.

On Saturday, Santa Barbara closes out its run of three straight games on the road at Ventura at 5:00 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com