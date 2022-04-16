‘Gotta Have It!’

Art raffle to raise funds for SBHS Visual Arts & Design Academy

“Green Bird” by Pedro De La Cruz.

Original works of art donated by professional and amateur artists, local celebrities and talented alumni from the Visual Arts & Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School will be featured at “The VADA DRAW: Art From the Heart” from 7 to 10 p.m. April 23 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara on the upstairs terrace at Paseo Nuevo.

During the event, ticket holders are entered into a drawing and get to choose a coveted art piece to take home.

This year’s VADA DRAW will bring the VADA and Santa Barbara communities together for the first time in more than two years to benefit the academy. Included will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and music.

“Thanks to the incredible work of a dedicated team and contributing artists, community members can support a worthy community asset, VADA, by coming to an amazing party where they leave with a gift of art. It’s a huge win-win on a night that we will raise about one third of our budget,” said Daniel Barnett, VADA director.

At left, “Cobblestones” by Fred Calleri. At right, “Colorful Landscape” By Lindsey Noble.

“I so appreciate the donations of our contributing artists. In my imagination, they are the big brothers and big sisters who are supporting our students and program through their creative work. The beautiful result is a creative ‘home’ for equipping our emerging artistic youth.”

The VADA DRAW helps fund art education for more than 300 student artists, according to Mr. Barnett. “Studies have shown that art is not only a tool for expression and creativity, but it can lower anxiety, improve focus and self-esteem and support mental health during stressful times.

“During this global pandemic, in addition to outstanding arts and academic education, VADA and its teachers have been vital lifelines by offering students creative outlets and a strong support system.”

“Sweet Hearts” by Rod Lathim.

Tickets, which range in price from $50 to $500, include the following options:

— $150: Admission for two plus one ticket for art.

— $115: Admission for one plus one ticket for art.

— $75: Admission for one and no ticket for art.

— $50: Treat a VADA teacher to the event and no ticket for art.

The Gotta Have It! tickets for $500 allow purchasers to select their art at 10 a.m. Saturday plus entry for two to the party. They can pick up their art during the VADA party, or it can be delivered to a local Santa Barbara address the week following the event. Instructions for art selection will be emailed to them.

The Visual Arts and Design Academy is a small learning community at Santa Barbara High School with about 225 students in ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades. VADA is a unique “school-within-a-school” that integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction in a supportive and creative environment.

“The Carpinteria Estuary” by Jeremy Harper.

Since 1999, VADA has been a California Partnership Academy funded in equal parts by the California Department of Education, the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Friends of VADA, a nonprofit. There are currently more than 500 California Partnership Academies throughout California. The model, originating with the Philadelphia Academies in the late 1960s, spread to California in the early 1980s.

Key components of the academy model are:

— A curriculum focused on a career theme and coordinated with related academic classes.

— Voluntary student selection process that identifies interested ninth graders.

—Team of teachers who work together to plan and implement the program.

— Motivational activities with private sector involvement to encourage academic and occupational preparation, such as: integrated and project-based curriculum, mentor program, classroom speakers, field trips and exploration of post-secondary and career options.

“Ping Pong Paddle” by Arron Seltzer.

— Workplace learning opportunities such as job shadowing, student internships and work experience.

The VADA advisory board/steering committee is composed of the following community members: Scott Anderson, Michelle Apodaca, Kyle Ashby, Tony Askew, Jeanette Chian Brooks, Tiffany Carson, Torrie Cutbirt, Casson Demmon, Crista Dix, Simon Dixon, Patsy Hicks, Maiza Hixon, Claudia Johnson Madrigal, Lety Garcia, Nathalie Gensac, Ulrike Kerber, Monika Molnar, Michael Ninness, John Ogilvie, John Rapp, Sarah York Rubin, Tom Stanley, Forest Stearns, Kai Tepper, Nathan Vonk, Somerset Walmsley and

Margie Yahyahvi.

“VADA is in one of the most exciting seasons of its 23-year history as we evolve and refine an already fantastic program. We’re in the final stretch of fundraising for a state-of-the-art facility designed to prepare students for the world of creative work and be future ready with confidence. We couldn’t be more proud of what we have to offer the youth of our city,” said Mr. Barnett.

“One thing that distinguishes VADA is our highly diverse student body by just about any criteria that could be used. We really reflect the makeup of our city, and that’s important.”

