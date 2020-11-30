Gould is golden for 49ers in win over Rams

Robbie Gould nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the San Francisco 49ers a 23-20 win over the Rams on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

It was L.A.’s first home loss of the season. The victory by the 49ers 5-6) snapped a three-game losing streak and secured a season swipe — for the second year in a row — over the Rams 7-4). Nick Mullins passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives in his first victory as a starter since September for the Niners, who stoked their flickering playoff hopes by becoming the first team to beat the Rams at new SoFi Stadium. San Francisco forced four turnovers and committed three of its own, but eked out enough points to beat the Rams’ top-ranked defense.

“It was the exact type of game that we were hoping for,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We (knew) we had to run the ball and do all those things we wanted to make it a grimy-type game. When we have those three turnovers on offense, it’s very tough to win that type of game, and that’s what made it so close. But when the defense ends up getting four turnovers, then it gives you a chance.”

Falcons 43, Raiders 6

Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and the Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and the Raiders 43-6 on Sunday in Atlanta. The Loss dropped Las Vegas to 6-5 while Atlanta improved to 4-7.

Bills 27, Chargers 17

Josh Allen threw for 157 yards and a touchdown and Devin Singletary carried 11 times for 82 yards to aid Buffalo’s struggling offense in a 10-point win over the hapless Chargers. Justin Herbert completed 31 of 52 pass attempts for 316 yards and a touchdown. He was also picked off once for Los Angeles, which fell to 3-8. The Bills improved to 8-3.

Giants 19, Bengals 17

Wayne Gallman carried 24 times for 94 yards and a touchdown to lead New York past Cincinnati. The Giants improved to 4-7.

Titans 45, Colts 26

Tennessee improved to 8-3 with a convincing win over Indianapolis. Derrick Henry had 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Titans. Colts quarterback Phillip Rivers was 24-for-42 for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Vikings 28, Panthers 27

Kirk Cousins was 34 of 45 for 307 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a narrow win.

Patriots 20, Cardinals 17

Nick Folk booted a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give New England a much-needed win over Arizona.

Dolphins 20, Jets 3

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami past New York. The loss dropped the Jets to 0-11.

Browns 27, Jaguars 25

Nick Chubb had 144 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cleveland Past Jacksonville. The Browns improved to 8-3.

Saints 31, Broncos 3

Latavius Murray rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for New Orleans in its lopsided victory over Denver. The Saints improved to 9-2.

Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 24

Patrick Mahomes finished 37-for-49 for 462 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kansas City past Tampa Bay. Mahomes favorite target was Tyreek Hill, who had 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City improved to 10-1.

Packers 41, Bears 25

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to lead Green Bay past Chicago. Rodgers finished 21-for-29 for 211 yards and the four scores. He finished with a quarterback rating of 132.3. The Packers improved to 8-3, while the Bears dropped to 5-6.