Gov. Cuomo resigns

Facing impeachment after a sexual harassment scandal, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned Tuesday.

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I”ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you,” he said in a televised address.

Gov. Cuomo, 63, who previously ignored bipartisan demands that he resign, took no questions. His resignation becomes effective in two weeks.

At that point, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, will become New York’s first female governor, serving the rest of Gov. Cuomo’s term.

An investigation by Attorney General Letitia James alleged Gov. Cuomo had harassed 11 women. Nine of them were state employees.

The attorney general reported Gov. Cuomo subjected women to unwelcome touching and groping.

After the report, the state Assembly started to plan impeachment proceedings, and law enforcement officials began to consider whether there would be criminal charges.

In a tweet, Ms. James called Gov. Cuomo’s resignation “an important step towards justice.”

— Dave Mason