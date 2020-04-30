Home LocalCoronavirus Pandemic 2020 Gov. Newsom chooses to keep beaches, state parks open after all
Coronavirus Pandemic 2020

Gov. Newsom chooses to keep beaches, state parks open after all

by Nick Masuda
In a dramatic change after a late-night memo from the California Police Chiefs Association indicated that Gov. Newsom would be closing all beaches and state parks, the governor indicated that only beaches in Orange County would be suffering that fate.

“Bottom line, that was their memo. That memo never got to me,” Gov. Newsom said at his daily press conference.

That allows Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Barbara to continue to govern the beaches along the South Coast, which will remain open, as long as physical distancing is followed.

“Those that are doing good work, we want to reward that work,” Gov. Newsom said.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

