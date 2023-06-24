Gov. Newsom’s hissy fit

COURTESY PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Oh my God! Did you hear about the recent crisis in California that could have reached the level of arresting a sitting governor from another state? Gov. Gavin Newsom was at wit’s end over what to do with 36 migrants who were flown into his sanctuary state. It’s appalling! Thirty-six illegal people from who knows where had been kidnapped and dropped in Sacramento. Oh, the humanity!

In the time it took for Gov. Newsom to have his hissy fit about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a leader a thousand-fold more qualified than Gov. Newsom — a few thousand migrants were waltzing across the southern border at that very moment. When 10 million illegal entries into the United States have taken place in less than two years, Gov. Newsom chooses this battle? Trying to position himself as someone better than Gov. DeSantis? Never going to happen. You cannot fix Gov. Newsom’s narcissistic wiring.

During his acceptance speech in 2019, Gov. Newsom proudly boasted, “Together, let us build a house stronger than the coming storms, yet open to the world. A house that provides shelter to all who need it and sanctuary to all who seek it — where opportunity abounds for all who will work for it. A true California house, sun-kissed, dream-soaked, and built with the sweat of honest work. We will not have one house for the rich and one for the poor, or one for the native-born and one for the rest. We will build one house for one California.”

Apparently that house doesn’t include 36 illegals he didn’t personally invite. And while on the subject, he claimed there won’t be a house for the rich and one for the poor. Then I guess all the thousands of homeless littering his streets and stealing for survival are living in mansions.

I’m not clear. Gov. Newsom promised sanctuary for anyone who wanted to come to the “sun-kissed” state. But he got flustered with a handful, out of millions, who heard Gov. Newsom proclaim California is better than Florida. According to Gov. Newsom, Florida is a horrible place, so migrants were stoked to arrive in the Land of Sanctuary singing all the way in their private bus. Cowabanga.

Gov. Newsom’s actions are of course politically motivated and a moronic charade. But how come he isn’t called out for it? And I don’t know why he cares in the first place. There’s plenty of room in California since hundreds of thousands of legal, tax-paying citizens have been loading up U-Hauls and heading to that miserable, no state income tax land called Florida. If California wasn’t filled with so much natural beauty and an endless coastline, this state would only have progressives left wondering what the heck happened and where did everybody go?

It’s been reported that Park Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s largest hotel real estate investment trusts, is yanking two hotels from downtown San Francisco, saying it “lacks confidence in the city’s ability to overcome “major challenges.” A nice way of saying the people running the city have created a hell hole. Park Hotels also added, it “has stopped making payments toward a $725 million loan backed by two of its San Francisco properties, the 1,921-room Hilton San Francisco and the 1,024-room Parc 55 San Francisco.”

To the residents of San Francisco; the time has arrived, actually way overdo, to flush the political progressive agenda down the toilet. Or in S.F.’s case, they can just dump it on the sidewalk with the rest of the feces. No one will notice.

Gov. Newsom is obviously trying to build a case that he’s the man for the White House. “I have perfect hair, really white teeth and I’m tall. What more qualifications do I need? I care about the little people and the poor, unless they get near me.”

The public has very short-term memories. And it’s not our fault. We have lives to lead, bills to pay, families to raise. We can’t live in the past.

But the past is only about 24 months ago when we were locked in our houses, kids couldn’t learn, people were dying because they couldn’t get help at the hospitals and businesses were devastated, of which many still haven’t recovered.

This one man. Just one simpleton. An elitist, self-appointed ruler of the Golden State destroyed the place. He created some stupid purple, red, orange, yellow tier COVID-19 control weapon, and we were at his mercy having our lives turned upside down with colors.

This is the guy who has no rearview mirror and would never address what a mess he made of his sanctuary state. For as far back as I can remember, California has been a Hispanic magnet. We’ve accommodated Mexican culture for decades with nearly every document written in English and Spanish. Phone messages. Election ballots. DMV. Contracts and on and on. California has done its part to be accepting.

I’m certain thousands of President Biden’s illegals who walked the red, open-border carpet, quietly flooded through under the radar into California. So why is this charlatan Newsom making an issue about a few people he could put in his vineyards or use to clean his house? As he so eloquently stated there will not be one house for the rich. Then he should prepare a couple guest rooms and treat them to the French Laundry for a welcome dinner to his land of refuge.

When Joe Biden’s people had Donald Trump arrested, Newsom strapped on his shark fin and thinks he may have an actual chance of changing the drapes on Pennsylvania Avenue. The scary thing is, there’s way too many voters who should not be allowed to cheat on their mail-in ballot because they have no clue what they’re doing. A little brain washing, more corrupt manipulation from the media and big tech crooks, Gov. Newsom could slip in the back door and start signing executive orders to ban gas cars and put a windmill in every yard.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.